Chinese GPU Glenfly Arise GT10C0 is the slowest graphics card of 2022

Manufacturer Zhaoxin created the hardware for workstations on machines used in school environments

At a time when the hardware industry is already discussing the implementation of chips based on 2 nanometer processes, Chinese manufacturer Zhaoxin decided to take a completely different path. The company presented this Monday (18) the Glenfly Aris GT10C0 GPUproduced in a process of 28 nanometers that can’t even match the power of the increasingly older GTX 1050 (which is still 24% faster).

The purpose of hardware is not to compete with the latest hardware from established names like AMD, Intel or NVIDIA, but rather to show the progress of the local semiconductor market. The product will reach local stores with 2 GB (with 64-bit bus) or 4 GB (128-bit bus) from DDR4 DRAM memory clocked at 1.2 GHz.

The contained power of the Genfly Aris GT10C0 will accompany a compact format, which takes up only half the space of a conventional GPU and a single motherboard slot. The connection is made through a PCIe Gen 3.0 x8 interfaceensuring the raw power of 1.5 TFLOPs — enough to make it slightly better than the integrated GPUs seen in many processors.

Model is intended for home and school use

According to the manufacturer, its GPU supports DirectX 11, Open GL 4.5 and Open CL 1.2 technologies, offering HEVC/H.264 decoding and encoding. The product arrives in stores with full compatibility with the Windows, Ubuntu and a number of Chinese operating systems, as well as processors from Intel and gives OMG.

VideoCardz explains that the Genfly Aris GT10C0 is not made for those looking to play, but to provide an affordable graphics solution for entry-level PCs used in the workplace or school. Its compact form factor and single-cooler cooling should mean that it will be easy to see the component being encompassed within prefabricated workstations.

– Continues after advertising –

Until the moment, Zhaoxin did not provide the release date of the “slowest graphics card of 2022”, nor clarified what its official price will be. These details (as well as the product launch) are expected to happen soon, especially given the fact that GPU specs already appear to be fully closed.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: VideoCardz