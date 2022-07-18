Cologne, from Germany, innovates with a camera in the player’s uniform; see goals as if you were on the field | Brazil World FC

It would just be another pre-season friendly for Cologne and Milan. But the German first division team took advantage of Saturday’s game at the RheinEnergie Stadion to present a technological innovation: cameras implanted in the uniform of two players and also the referee, offering a different perspective of transmission.
Colônia’s goal against Milan seen by the camera implanted in Tim Lemperle’s uniform – Photo: Reproduction
Milan, reigning Italian champions, won the friendly 2-1, with two goals from Frenchman Olivier Giroud. But the goal that everyone wants to see is that of Colônia, scored in the 41st minute of the second half, by Florian Dietz.
On social media, Cologne showed how the goal was seen, from inside the area, by striker Tim Lemperle, one of the players who used the camera. The other was defender Timo Hubers, also from the German team.
One of Giroud’s goals from the perspective of defender Hubers also circulated on social media.
Other players played with microphones on their uniforms, which also allowed spectators a different way of following the game environment. The images generated by the cameras on the uniforms were shown experimentally to a limited audience. FIFA does not authorize this type of technology in official game broadcasts.
In an interview after the match, Hubers admitted that it took him a while to get used to the equipment.
– It took a little time for me to get used to the camera, it got a little hot under the uniform. It didn’t bring me any restrictions, but you could tell I was using it – he said, according to the website Goalzz.