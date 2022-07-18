Come here!!!! Mike plus Tyson

A new series about Mike Tyson will premiere on August 25th. A production that promises to show a Mike Tyson outside the ring, on a daily basis. From his childhood, through boxing stardom and his fall from prison.

Check out the production details:

“Star+ presents the first teaser and poster of Mike: Beyond Tyson, an unauthorized and unrestricted biography of Mike Tyson’s life. Consisting of 8 episodes, the new original miniseries will premiere in Latin America on Thursday, August 25, exclusively on the streaming service.

Creator and screenwriter Steven Rogers, the team behind Me, Tonya, and showrunner Karin Gist, executive producer of Our Kind of People, Mike: Beyond Tyson explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The miniseries addresses the ups and downs of Tyson’s trajectory both in boxing and in his personal life: from the worldwide adored athlete to the criticized man. Without taking the focus off Mike Tyson, the series also examines racism and classicism in the United States, media fame and power, misogyny, the division of wealth, the promise of the American dream, and ultimately the role of the audience. in Mike’s story.

Mike: In addition to Tyson stars Trevante Rhodes and Russell Hornsby, and features guest appearances by artists such as Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier and Li Eubanks.

I, Tonya screenwriter Steve Rogers is the series’ creator and executive producer. Karin Gist serves as showrunner and executive producer under her production company The Gist of It alongside Claire Brown. Also serving as executive producers are Craig Gillespie, director of I, Tonya, and his team, Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan of Clubhouse Pictures, Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie of LuckyChap, Darin Friedman of Entertainment 360, and Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Sparks and Samantha Corbin. -Miller. In addition to starring in the miniseries, Trevante Rhodes also serves as an executive producer. Mike: Beyond Tyson is a 20th Television production.”

See the teaser: