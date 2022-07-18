Corinthians agrees the signing of Sport’s midfielder for the U-17

This Monday, Corinthians signed midfielder João Victor, from Sport Recife, to its U-17 team. The player arrives at Timão after a beautiful trajectory for the Pernambuco team, which reached the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil in the category this season.

The youngster is expected to sign a professional contract with Corinthians in the next few days. The trend is that the bond will be valid until July 2025, precisely the deadline established by law for players under 18 – João Victor is 17.

This season, João Victor caught the attention of Corinthians scouts for his leading role in Sport’s campaign in the Copa do Brasil Sub-17. He even assisted in the goal that eliminated Corinthians from the competition, in a 1-0 defeat at Ilha do Retiro, still in the round of 16.

The player arrives to reinforce the Sub-17 alvinegro in the little less than six months left for the end of the season of the category. It is worth mentioning that the Corinthians youth team still competes in the Brazilian Championship and the final stages of Paulistão in the age group this year.

Born in 2005, the player is well evaluated internally at Corinthians. The midfielder arrives at Timão to reinforce a sector that already has names of good projection in the category, such as Adryan, Breno Bidon, Gabriel Moscardo, Bahia and Vitor Robson.

