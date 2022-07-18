Corinthians announces signing of Balbuena | Corinthians

Corinthians announced on Monday the signing of defender Fabián Balbuena, 30 years old.

The Paraguayan belongs to Dynamo Moscow, from Russia, and arrives at Timão on loan for a season.

The defender landed in São Paulo early on Friday afternoon. Afterwards, he underwent medical examinations and signed a contract with Corinthians.

The club used posts about the band CPM 22 to heat up the announcement of the player’s signing. He even played with the musicians in 2016.

Balbuena starts his second spell at the club. In the first, he was Brazilian champion in 2017 and twice São Paulo champion (2017/18), with 136 games and 11 goals scored.

With a contract with Dinamo until June 30, 2025, the player enters the exceptional decision of FIFA that allows players who play in Russia and Ukraine to suspend their contracts and move to other teams. The decision was a consequence of the war between the two countries.

With the departure of João Victor to Benfica, Corinthians saw in Balbuena the ideal replacement. Coach Vítor Pereira currently has Gil, Raul Gustavo, Bruno Méndez and Robert Renan, in addition to Robson Bambu, who has not been pleased and may be returned to Nice, France, before the end of the contract.

