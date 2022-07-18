Cristiano Ronaldo denies rumors about going to Sporting: ‘Fake news’

Admin 7 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

With an uncertain future at Manchester United, striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been speculated in several clubs in Europe. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the player denied rumors that he would return to Sporting, the club that revealed him.

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Santos is bold, seeks to hire Sampaoli and receives a final answer from the Argentine; Guto Ferreira is ruled out

saints After the defeat against Avaí, the Board of Directors ‘fastened the pace’ to announce …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved