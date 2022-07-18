Cruzeiro beats Novorizontino and keeps 100% at home in Série B

Cruzeiro beat Novorizontino 2-1 today (17th), at Mineirão, for the 18th round of Serie B. The goals of the game were scored by Adriano and Rafa Silva, for the hosts, while Quirino decreased for the visitors.

The result assured Raposa more comfort in the lead of the competition, with 41 points, seven more than Vasco. The team has also won all of their nine home games to date. Novorizontino is 11th, with 23 points.

The Minas Gerais team will play again on Wednesday (20), at 19h, against CSA, away from home. The Paulistas play on the same day, at 9:30 pm, against Operário.

Cruzeiro opens the scoring and VAR delay draws attention

Cruzeiro had already started the match with more intensity. At 20 minutes, after a cross from the right, Adriano appeared in the back of the defense and headed towards the back of the net, with no chance for goalkeeper Lucas Frigeri. The VAR, however, had to check Adriano’s position at the moment of the goal and if there was any deviation in the middle of the way, which could have left the player offside. It took almost five minutes for the bid to be validated.

The great movement of the teams produced shots of effect. Novorizontino had their best chance with Bruno Costa, at 41, in a shot from outside the area, but the ball went wide. Cruzeiro responded to the 46th, on the right side of the attack. Machado hit cross and almost left for Edu, facing Frigeri. The goalkeeper, however, was faster and cleared the ball.

Frigeri saves the Novorizontino

Goalkeeper Lucas Frigeri was one of Novorizontino’s most important names in the second half. At 12 minutes, Pais cut inside and kicked hard with his left leg; the goalkeeper jumped and swiped for a corner.

At 24, Pais once again received the ball in a good position. He went to the baseline and played for the middle. Daniel Junior arrived safely hitting, facing the goalkeeper, but Frigeri, in reflex, managed to spread the ball away.

Novorizontino tie

Playing on the counterattack, Novorizontino managed to reach the tie precisely in a move of speed. Quirino, at 28, was launched on the right and advanced, invading the penalty area. He scribbled over Oliveira and kicked hard, with his left leg. Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral even hit the ball, but it was not enough to prevent the ball from entering the net.

Rafa Silva gives Cruzeiro an advantage

In the 38th minute, Cruzeiro managed to regain the lead on the scoreboard of the game. Rafa Silva received it in the right corner of the attack and invaded the penalty area. He kicked cross and had a deflection from the back of Novorizontino to trick goalkeeper Lucas Frigeri and swing the net.

DATASHEET

Cruise 2 x 1 Novorizontino

Reason: 18th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Date: 07/17/2022

Place: mineirão

Hour: 4pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Bráulio da Silva Machado (FIFA/SC)

Assistants: Kléber Lúcio Gil (FIFA/SC) and Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz (MS)

Video Referee (VAR): Gilberto Rodrigues Castro Junior (PE)

Yellow cards: Neto Moura (CRU), Rafael Guanaes (NOV), Zé Ivaldo (CRU), Danielzinho (NOV),

red cards:

goals: Adriano (CRU), at 20′ of the 1st half (1-0); Quirino (NOV), at 28′ of the 2nd half (1-1); Rafa Silva (CRU), at 38′ of the 2nd half (2-1)

Cruise: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo (Geovane), Lucas Oliveira and Brock; Leo Pais, Neto Moura (Pedro Castro), Filipe Machado, Adriano (Daniel Junior) and Bidu; Luvannor (Vitor Leque) and Edu (Rafa Silva). Coach: Paulo Pezzolano.

Novorizontino: Frigeri; Lepo, Walber, Ligger and Paulinho (Romário); Léo Baiano (Barba), Bochecha (Rômulo) and Danielzinho (Jhony Douglas); Bruno Costa, Douglas Baggio and Ronaldo (Quirino). Coach: Rafael Guanaes.