Cruzeiro opens advantage to Vasco and Grêmio and reaches a 97.9% chance of access to Serie A | cruise

Cruzeiro took the symbolic title of the first round, still on Saturday, with Vasco’s 3-1 defeat to Sampaio Corrêa. On Sunday, they beat Novorizontino 2-1 and extended their lead in Serie B. With the triumph, they reached a 97.9% chance of accessing Serie A.

The numbers are from the Department of Mathematics at UFMG. Cruzeiro reached 41 points in the lead of Series B. It opened seven points for Vasco, second place, with 34 points. Grêmio is in fourth with 32, one less than Bahia, in third. The chance of Cruzeiro being champion is 67.6%. The second most likely is Vasco, with a 12% chance.

1 of 4 Cruzeiro fans and team celebrate victory at Mineirão — Photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro fans and team celebrate victory at Mineirão – Photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro

To go up, Cruzeiro still has an advantage of 15 points over Sport, in fifth place. Cruzeiro, even for that reason, will finish the first round and start the second with fat to defend.

The Mathematics Department also calculates the score needed for a team to gain access. Reaching 63 points, for example, guarantees a 99.4% chance of access, currently. Scoring 64 will give you a 99.8% chance of getting a spot in Serie A 2023.

So, with that score reaching almost 100%, Cruzeiro would need to score another 22 or 23 points in the remaining 20 games of Serie B.

3 of 4 Cruzeiro players celebrate Adriano’s goal, against Novorizontino – Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Cruzeiro players celebrate Adriano’s goal against Novorizontino – Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

