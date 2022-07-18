CSA vs Cruzeiro: Pezzolano lists reinforcements for Serie B game

Paulo Pezzolano will be able to promote the debuts of at least two reinforcements this Wednesday (20), when Cruzeiro face CSA, at 7 pm, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei, Alagoas. The Uruguayan coach linked defender Lus Felipe, ex-PSV, and striker Stnio, who returned to Toca II after a loan to Torino, from Italy.
The expectation, however, is that the defender will also obtain authorization by the end of the afternoon of this Tuesday (19), the deadline for registering players before the match against CSA.
Cruzeiro confirmed hires in 2022
Lus Felipe’s relationship needed to be accelerated due to the context experienced by Cruzeiro. In the 2-1 victory over Novorizontino, this Sunday (17), in Mineiro, the club lost defenders Z Ivaldo and Geovane. Both received the third yellow card and will need to serve an automatic suspension on the fourth.
After receiving opportunities in Cruzeiro’s last four games – one of them as a starter – striker Vitor Leque is not traveling with the delegation due to a technical option.
Cruise related for game with CSA
goalkeepers: Gabriel Mesquita and Rafael Cabral
defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira, Lus Felipe and Wagner
sides: Matheus Bidu, Rafael Santos and Rmulo
Quite–campers: Adriano, Fernando Canesin, Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Pedro Castro, Daniel Jr and Leo Pais
attackers: Edu, Luvannor, Rafa Silva and Stnio