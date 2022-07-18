CSA x Cruzeiro: Pezzolano lists two reinforcements for travel; see list and probable team | cruise

Cruzeiro travels with two reinforcements for the duel with CSA, this Wednesday, in Maceió, for the 19th round of Serie B. Defender Luís Felipe and striker Stênio, reinforcements that arrive for the rest of the season, are part of the relationship. Bruno Rodrigues will not enter the field yet (see the list at the end of the article).

Stênio was on loan at Torino and had been training with the group since last month. Enrollment at the IDB took place on Monday afternoon. Luís Felipe has until tomorrow to have the bond registered with the CBF. Cruzeiro only took the player on the trip, of course, because it has guarantees that it will happen.

With Stênio related, the boy Breno, who still works for the under-20 and renewed his contract at the end of last week, was left out of the list. As well as Vitor Leque, triggered by Paulo Pezzolano in the last two games.

1 of 3 Luís Felipe is listed for the first time on Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Luís Felipe is listed for the first time on Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Luís Felipe joins the list amid the absences of Zé Ivaldo and Geovane Jesus due to suspension. The boy, newly arrived from PSV, from Holland, becomes an option for starting position, in case Pezzolano opts for the maintenance of the scheme with three defenders.

Wagner is the other related defender, in addition to Lucas and Brock, starters. If Wagner is the option for Zé Ivaldo’s vacancy, the tendency is for Lucas Oliveira to be moved to the right side of the defense. In other recent moments, Filipe Machado was improvised in the defense. If this is the option, Canesin and Pedro Castro are options for the midfielder’s vacancy.

The probable team cruise has: Rafael Cabral; Luís Felipe (Filipe Machado), Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Neto Moura, Adriano, Filipe Machado (Canesin), Matheus Bidu and Léo Pais; Luvannor and Edu

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita Sides: Romulo, Matheus Bidu and Rafael Santos

Romulo, Matheus Bidu and Rafael Santos Defenders: Lucas Oliveira, Eduardo Brock, Wagner and Luís Felipe

Lucas Oliveira, Eduardo Brock, Wagner and Luís Felipe Socks: Neto Moura, Filipe Machado, Adriano, Léo Pais, Pedro Castro, Fernando Canesin and Daniel Jr.

Neto Moura, Filipe Machado, Adriano, Léo Pais, Pedro Castro, Fernando Canesin and Daniel Jr. Attackers: Edu, Luvannor, Rafa Silva and Stênio