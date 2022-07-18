Deforestation in three years is equivalent to the area of ​​the state of Rio – 07/18/2022

This is the online version for this Monday’s edition (7/18) of the Pra Beginr o Dia newsletter, its summary with the main news of the day. To receive this and other newsletters directly to your email, register here. UOL subscribers can still receive ten exclusive newsletters every week.

Brazil lost 42,000 km² of native vegetation from 2019 to 2021. The area is almost the same as the state of Rio de Janeiro. The data, obtained by Carlos Madeiro, is in the Annual Report on Deforestation in Brazil, by MapBiomas. Every second, 18 trees are cut down in the country.

……………………..

THE NUMBER

98.6%

It is the proportion of irregularities in deforestation cases.

……………………..

THE agricultural accounts for 97.8% of the destruction of native forest. THE amazon it is the most deforested biome, with a loss of 26 thousand km² in the period. Among the states, the champion is the For.

******************

“HERE IS BOLSONARO”

Ever heard the saying “haste is the enemy of perfection”? Then, in five days, the Civil Police of Paraná concluded the investigation into the murder of PT member Marcelo Arruda. And he missed some things – for example, he did not extract the data from the cell phone of Jorge Guaranho, indicted for the crime.

……………………..

“It was a political act”, according to Arruda’s brother.

******************

FALSE ACT

“Governor” is the name of the Rio de Janeiro government worksheet detailing the resources needed by the end of the year to maintain 9,000 secret posts of the Casa do Trabalhador project – used politically in recent weeks by the governor Cláudio Castrocandidate for reelection.

******************

PANDEMIC

In seven capitals, vaccination of children from 3 to 5 years against covid.

******************

AFTERMATH

The demolition of the building that burned for more than 60 hours in the area of ​​Rua 25 de Março, in São Paulo, attracted the curious and protesters – but all they saw was the protection of the area for the start of work.

******************

ELECTORAL RUN

Lula meets today in São Paulo with members of the MDB. It tries to sew the support of the party (already forwarded in at least ten states) to its candidacy.

……………………..

Bolsonaro intends to bring together ambassadors from foreign countries today at Palácio do Planalto. The idea is to internationalize your campaign against electronic voting machinessaying that there was fraud in the 2014 and 2018 elections.

……………………..

The Defense Minister will insist on a meeting between technicians with the TSE, says Carla Araújo.

……………………..

Jamil Chad tells how is the movement of ultraconservative movements and parties abroad, which see the election in Brazil as important for the projects of the extreme right in the world.

******************

YOUR POCKET

Chocolate goes up in price, fewer people buy it, the product disappears from the shelves. What explains the cycle?

******************

IN DANIELA PINHEIRO’S NEWSLETTER

The journalist says that Bolsonaro’s son 03 (Eduardo) was on the cover of the relaunch of the Portuguese tabloid Sun, after a capital injection from companies linked to Hungary’s far-right. In the interview, 03 freely hit the Portuguese president, the press, electronic voting machines, research institutes, the STF… Sign up to receive the newsletter on Fridays.

******************

ON TILT NEWSLETTER

This week’s issue highlights the potential of the James Webb telescope, based on the beautiful images released by NASA. “I know that the images are beautiful, and it is really a moment to appreciate the beauty of the Universe. But, for me, the wonder goes much further, imagining how much we can learn about our origins over the next few years”, says the columnist Thiago Gonçalves. The newsletter is sent by email every Friday. To receive, register.

******************

AROUND THE WORLD

Aircraft dumps water on fire in northern Portugal, Image: Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP

Fires and a heat wave caused 659 deaths in Portugal and 360 in Spain in the last week. There is also damage in Croatia, Greece and the UK.

******************

INVASION OF UKRAINE

Russia targets “military infrastructure” in southern Ukraine with bombing. They also hit Pokrovsk, in the breakaway region of Donetsk. It could be an attempt to isolate the breakaway area, to create a gateway to Moldova, where there is a Russian military base.

……………………..

Switching from weapons to food, Russian troops beat Ukrainians in comparison to combat ration.

******************

BALL WORLD

Hulk regrets missed chance during match between Atlético-MG and Botafogo, for the Brasileirão Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Atlético-MG beat Botafogo 2-0 and took the lead in the Brasileirão.

……………………..

Also in the Brasileirão, São Paulo drew with Fluminense (2-2).

……………………..

Red Bull Bragantino made it 3-0 at América-MG.

……………………..

In Serie B, Cruzeiro scored 2-1 against Novorizontino and maintained 100% success.

……………………..

The results of the round.

……………………..

Marco Polo Del Nero he was the boss of the CBF from 2015 to 2018, when he was banned from football by FIFA, but he had held power in the entity since 2012 – and gave the cards until Ednaldo Rodrigues took over the presidency of the entity. A special report by UOL shows the gamble that resulted in his fall.

……………………..

Have you read the column Big house? It premiered today – and he writes again on Wednesday and Thursday. “As a worthy number 9, I go up! I attack and I always think about scoring goals. And I make it clear that I am totally independent in my opinions, I don’t give a damn to anyone, whoever it may be.”

******************

SKATEBOARD

Rayssa Leal overcame the Japanese Yumeka Oda and won the Jacksonville (USA) stage of the Street League in the last maneuver. Pâmela Rosa was third.

******************

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

Unprecedented gold for Brazil in the Artistic Gymnastics Pan-American Championship.

******************

VOLLEYBALL

The women’s volleyball team won the silver medal in the Nations League. Italy won the final 3-0 and took the gold.

******************

SCREEN

Isis Testa is the great voice of ‘The Voice Kids’ Image: Disclosure

Isis Testa, from the team of Maiara and Maraisa, won the seventh edition of the The Voice Kids. Sang Think of meby Leandro and Leonardo, in his last presentation.

******************

LIVE WELL

Research shows that those who say they have been diagnosed with depression in Brazil rose from 9.6% before the pandemic to 13.5% in 2022. In the last 20 years, the total number of deaths in the country from self-harm has doubled, according to Datasus.

******************

WOMEN RIGHTS

The frustrated search for a legal abortion in Brazil: “My children were going to die”.

******************

OBJECT OF DESIRE

Ring with 24,679 diamonds entered the record books Image: Reproduction / Guinness World Record

An Indian jewelry company made a gold ring and nearly 25,000 diamonds. The price? More than BRL 500 thousand.

******************

HIGH TECH

Gilvânia Vilela went from a public school in Pernambuco to MIT and now, with spintronics, she helps create quantum computers.