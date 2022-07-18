Delta plane takes off with 1,000 bags and no passengers

Due to the air chaos in Europe, Delta Air Lines had to take off a plane just to return 1,000 bags to their owners. The Airbus A330 left London bound for Detroit, in the United States, and did not take any passengers, only lost luggage.

The information was confirmed by the Bloomberg agency. At the time, photos of one of the terminals at Heathrow Airport with a “sea” of accumulated suitcases were posted on social media.

In recent weeks, London airport has had several operational problems with its automated system. The situation created confusion in the baggage check.

“We recently had a charter just to repatriate bags back to customers, which had been held up because of some operational issues,” airline CEO Ed Bastian said on a conference call.

Most of the problems at Heathrow were in Terminals 2 and 3, where Delta Air Lines operates.