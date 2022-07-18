Discover Ray-Ban and Meta glasses that now work with WhatsApp | wearables

Mark Zuckerber, CEO of Meta (ex-Facebook), presented news for Ray-Ban Stories, smart glasses created in partnership with the famous brand Ray-Ban in 2021. This time, the smart accessory, which is capable of recording Stories and post them on social networks, will have an integration with WhatsApp. Owners of the wearable – only sold in ten countries around the globe – will be able to make calls, in addition to listening and sending messages, with end-to-end encryption, using the giant’s messenger.

In a post on his Facebook profile, Zuckerberg also revealed that smart glasses wearers will soon be able to respond directly to Messenger or WhatsApp messages using voice commands. The product, which is still not expected to arrive in Brazil, according to the TechTudo, is sold in three different models. It costs US$ 299 abroad, equivalent to R$ 1,610.

Ray-Ban Stories visuals

The Ray-Ban Stories is presented in the classic version, called the Wayfarer, but also plays with more daring models, as in the case of the round Round or the contemporary Meteor, which gives a revamp to the 1960s look of the glasses. Each version has sun and clear lens options, as well as more than 20 color combinations.

On the audio side, the smart glasses come equipped with a set of speakers and three microphones installed on the edges of the temples, close to the user’s ear. The image capture button is installed on the product’s legs, as well as a touchpad – a touch-sensitive area – for music and volume commands.

Despite not being visible to the naked eye, Ray-Ban Stories also has an optimized Snapdragon processor, made especially for the product – which helps the features work.

Ray-Ban Stories Camera

The 5 MP cameras are discreetly installed in the upper corner of the glasses lenses, giving a first-person perspective – the so-called POV – to the images recorded by the device. As a way of trying to ensure people’s privacy, an LED light is next to the lens and lights up in order to warn when the user is taking a photo or recording a video.

By putting the glasses on the face, it is possible to capture hands-free, via voice command, or use the capture button integrated into the side of the device.

Ray-Ban Stories can record up to 60 seconds of video, which you can switch to 30 seconds in the settings of the Facebook View app, which is available for iOS 13, Android 8.1 and later. Images can be shared through the app or saved to the phone’s camera roll. In this way, the user can send photos or videos to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Twitter and other applications.

4GB storage allows Ray-Ban Stories to capture more than 500 photos and record more than 15 videos of 60 seconds each. The average resolution of the photos is 2592 x 1944 pixels and the videos can be recorded with a minimum of 1184 x 1184 pixels at 30fps (frames per second), which has won praise from the specialized press for the quality of the images in a product as compact as sunglasses.

Battery life is also a highlight of the device, with an average of 3 hours, depending on the intensity of use. Like traditional glasses, the model created by Meta comes with a case that serves both to store the device and to recharge it via USB-C. According to Zuckerberg’s company, a fully charged case can guarantee more than three consecutive days of wearing glasses.

For those who doubt the quality of the images, the device has features such as HDR and Low Light Fusion – for captures in low-light locations -, in addition to video stabilization and noise reduction in photos. According to Meta, Ray-Ban Stories uses artificial intelligence to enhance photos and videos.

The connection of this Ray-Ban with other devices takes place both via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The ghost of privacy

Past controversies have caused Meta to try to anticipate how people should use Ray-Ban Stories. Admitting that it also needs to educate the users themselves to avoid possible privacy inconveniences, the company created a guide of what is or is not appropriate when using the device. In it, Meta advises consumers to respect that not everyone likes to be filmed or photographed, in addition to avoiding use in medical offices, bathrooms, schools and religious places.

In addition, the company guarantees that it will not access the media without the user’s consent, nor use the content of photos and videos for personalized advertisements. It is possible to turn off the capture of images and, in case of loss of the glasses, it is not possible for third parties to access the images, which are encrypted and inaccessible without personal Facebook credentials.

Only time will tell if Meta’s stance and the LED light will be enough to keep the company away from controversy.

Ray-Ban Stories price

Ray-Ban Stories is currently available in markets in the US, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, UK, Spain, Austria, Belgium and France. The glasses can be purchased from the official Ray-Ban online stores. The most basic model costs US$ 299, which gives R$ 1,610 in direct conversion and without taxes.

Ray-Ban Stories datasheet

Main camera: dual (5 MP)

Processor: Snapdragon (unspecified)

Storage (internal memory): 4GB

Battery Capacity: Up to 3 hours of continuous use or 3 days with charging case

Launch price: $299

Release date: September 9, 2021

With Meta information

