Disney+: New Releases of the Week (July 18-24)

O Digital Look presents the news of Disney’s streaming in Brazil, Disney+, every week. And now, between the 18th and 24th of July, several outstanding productions arrive on the platform.

Among the productions that arrive on Disney+ this week, the highlight is the premiere of the original series “It was always me”, and the return of “Yukon: Veterinary Duty”, a documentary series that reaches its 10th season.

Discover this week’s Disney+ releases from July 18 to 24:

Wednesday – 7/20

It Was Always Me – Season 1 Series (1 Season) | Drama | Year of production: 2022 (Colombia) Semper Foi Eu is an unreleased Disney+ series that tells the story of Lupe (Karol Sevilla), a young Mexican woman whose life is turned upside down when she receives the news of the death of her father, El Faraón (Christian Tappan) – the biggest star. Colombian music.



Critter Fixers: Veterinary Hospital – Season 1 Series (1 Season) | Documentary | Year of production: 2022 (USA) Veterinarians Hodges and Ferguson are busy running a hospital full of patients and caring for their customers across rural Georgia.



Extreme Engineering – Season 1 Series (1 Season) | Documentary | Year of production: 2022 (USA) We’ve embarked on a fantastic journey through the world’s biggest machines to see what state-of-the-art technology and engineering makes its size possible.



Screw Squadron – Season 1 Series (1 Season) | Animation | Year of production: 1990 (USA) Baloo the Bear stars in a comedy of love and conflict with his friend Kit Cloudkicker. Rebecca Cunningham and her daughter Molly buy Baloo’s bankrupt company, and Baloo must fly transport races to settle his debt while dodging Don Karnage and his sky pirates.



The Green Neighbors – Season 3 Series (3 Seasons) | Comedy | Year of production: 2018- (USA) After losing his farm, Bill Green and his two children, Cricket and Tilly, move in with Grandma Alice, who lives in the big city. Mischievous and rather curious, Cricket is determined to make new friends and make the most of his life away from the countryside.



Yukon: Vet Shift – Season 10 Series (10 Seasons) | Documentary | Year of production: 2014- (USA) Dr. Michelle Oakley is a veterinarian in one of the most hostile environments on Earth, northern Canada. She takes on the most extreme tasks as well as running an animal clinic in her home.



Friday – 7/22

This is The Year Movie | Adventure | Year of production: 2021 (USA) A high school boy and his best friends embark on a trip to see their favorite band.



Horton and the Who World! Movie | Children | Adventure | Year of production: 2008 (USA) Horton is an elephant who hears a cry for help coming from a speck of dust floating in the air. Surprised, he starts to suspect that there may be life inside that particle. These are the Quems, beings who ignore the existence of life outside the city in which they live, Quemlândia. Even with everyone believing he has lost his mind, Horton decides to help the residents of Wholand.



