Dorival Júnior’s start surpasses that of Jorge Jesus in Flamengo

Qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo looks like they will also fight in the Brazilian Championship. The victory over Coritiba, 2-0, with an alternative team, reinforced the quality of the squad, which has been questioned in recent months.

The resumption of the good phase has a name and surname. It is Dorival Júnior, who made the team regain confidence and be feared again. The convincing performances, especially the rout over Tolima by 7 to 1, and the undeniable victory over Atlético-MG, by 2 to 0, made the fans more euphoric, remembering Flamengo from 2019, which ran over rivals.

It’s still too early for any kind of comparison, but the beginning is encouraging. In 11 games under the command of Dorival Júnior, Flamengo won seven times and was defeated four times, a record superior to the beginning of Jorge Jesus, coach of the legendary team of three years ago, who won six, drew three and lost two.

It is worth noting that in this clipping, Jorge Jesus’ Flamengo was eliminated from the Copa do Brasil, on penalties, to Athletico-PR, and advanced in Libertadores, over Emelec also in penalties, both clashes valid for the round of 16.

It remains to be seen whether Dorival Júnior will have the same success as Jorge Jesus and will lead Flamengo to the titles. The promising start added to the reinforcements of Vidal and Everton Cebolinha give the fan the right to dream so.