Duílio confirms Corinthians interest in Fausto Vera, but remains cautious | Corinthians

In an interview with ge this Monday, Duílio spoke about the negotiation and treated Vera as an indication of coach Vítor Pereira.

– It’s a name that we evaluate, it was passed on by our coach. Have some contacts. All I can say now is that there is interest and nothing more. We will see in the next few days if we are successful in the negotiations. Today it is premature to talk about this player at Corinthians – declared the president, after a meeting to create the League to organize Series A and B of the Brasileirão.

Fausto Vera has a contract with Argentinos Juniors until the end of next year. To hire him, Timão will have to make a millionaire investment. The initial proposal was 4 million euros (about R$ 21.7 million at the current price).

– For today, I would tell you five (on the possibility of leaving, from one to ten). After all, I always say, there may be offers, polls, but until the decision is made, the paper signed, I’m still at the club. For today, I try to focus on that, leaving it in the hands of my managers – he said.

– If I have the possibility to take a leap in my career, to be able to grow, which is something I want, it could be the way – he added.

