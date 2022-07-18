‘Dune: Part 2’: Behind-the-scenes image features Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino

Pre-recordings for the long-awaited sequel ‘Dune: Part 2’ have already started in Italy, and now a new behind-the-scenes photo has emerged on social media.

The image, which is unfortunately in low resolution, shows the first glimpse of the Oscar nominee. Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino.

Corrino is the eldest daughter of the 81st Padishah Emperor, Shaddam Corrino IV, as well as being the wife, in title only, of Emperor Paul Atreides – and a leading historian who recounted the events of Paul’s accession to the imperial throne.

FIRST LOOK! Florence Pugh on the set of ‘Dune: Part Two’ (cr: @CalderDune ) pic.twitter.com/JCOcocMXNs — Florence Pugh Daily (@pughdaily) July 14, 2022

Official filming of the second part will begin on later this monthin Budapest, Hungary, more specifically from the day July 21.

Remembering that the premiere was postponed to the day November 17, 2023same day as presequence ‘The Hunger Games – The Song of the Birds and the Serpents’.

Denis Villeneuve returns to the steering chair.

‘Dune: Part Two‘ will have the return of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolinin addition to introducing pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Souheila Yacoub.

Léa Seydoux (‘007: No Time to Die’) will play Lady Margot, an ally of the Sisterhood.

Released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in North America, the first film became a box office success, grossing over US$ 400 million worldwide.

Furthermore, ‘Dune‘ was also critically acclaimed, winning 83% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

