‘Dune: Part 2’: Filming for the sequel begins!

Through social networks, the official page of the film ‘Dune’ confirmed that filming for the long-awaited sequel has already begun.

Pre-production was done in Italy and now principal photography has begun in Budapest, Hungary.

Remembering that the premiere was postponed to the day November 17, 2023same day as presequence ‘The Hunger Games – The Song of the Birds and the Serpents’.

Denis Villeneuve returns to the steering chair.

‘Dune: Part Two‘ will have the return of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolinin addition to introducing Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Souheila Yacoub.

Léa Seydoux (‘007: No Time to Die’) will play Lady Margot, an ally of the Sisterhood.

Released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in North America, the first film became a box office success, grossing over US$ 400 million worldwide.

Furthermore, ‘Dune‘ was also critically acclaimed, winning 83% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

