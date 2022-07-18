Dune: Part Two | Production start is officially announced

Dune’s official Twitter account announced that director Denis Villeneuve has already begun production on Dune: Part Two.

Although the first film went to theaters without official confirmation that it would receive a sequel, Villeneuve made it clear that he was only adapting the first half of Frank Herbert’s novel for his debut film. Happily, Dune was a critical and financial success, resulting in the announcement that Dune: Part Two would hit theaters on November 17, 2023.

Check out the ad below:

“We’re rolling. Production on Dune: Part Two has begun,” the Twitter account shared.

SEE MORE

The journey of a mythical and emotionally charged hero, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and talented young man born to a great destiny beyond his comprehension, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure his family’s future. and its people.

Dune: Part Two will focus on Paul assembling an army of Fremen to fight the ruthless Baron Harkonnen, while also becoming a mythical figure to the denizens of Arrakis.

With Denis Villeneuve returning to direct, the premiere is scheduled for November 17, 2023.