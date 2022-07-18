Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels Will Have Opening Panel at San Diego Comic-Con

After two years of virtual events, San Diego Comic-Con returns in 2022 with its traditional version. And who opens the jobs in the Hall H this year is nothing more, nothing less than Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels, from Paramount Pictures. Cast and production have already been confirmed, which should move the main space for movie releases.

The panel will take place on Thursday, July 21st at 4:00 pm (Brasilia time, or 12:00 pm PT). Those lucky enough to be there will receive an exclusive collectible poster of the film.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels opens in theaters in March 2023.

immersive stand

Grab a Dragon Brew and Get Exclusive Giveaways at the San Diego Comic-Con Dungeons & Dragons Booth

Also during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Paramount Pictures, in partnership with eOne, will bring a unique experience in the Dungeons & Dragons tavern. Participants will be able to visit the location and take a peek into the universe of the new film.

Inside the tavern, guests will find an immersive 20-minute experience for exclusive photos and giveaways and the chance to sample Dragon Brew while interacting with their favorite characters and creatures from Dungeons & Dragons.

Custom artwork by Boss Logic will be delivered as a limited-edition gift to anyone attending the San Diego Tavern Experience. Quincy’s Tavern led the creation of the tavern’s Dragon Brew recipe (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), which will be served to guests during the experience.

Service:

Located in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Island Avenue, the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels tavern experience will be open to the public at the following times:

Thursday, July 21: 12:00 – 22:00 PT

Friday, July 22: 10 am – 8 pm PT

Saturday, July 23: 10 am – 8 pm PT

About Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels

From Paramount Pictures, in association with eOne, the film is directed by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein. The screenplay is by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley with Michael Gilio. The cast includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant.