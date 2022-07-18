Eduardo and Mônica: life between parangoles, choirs and English rock

The film can be seen as a romantic comedy, but the movie version of the song “Eduardo e Mônica” is more than entertainment. It gives a lot to think about, based on what was added to the original story by Renato Russo. Director René Sampaio recreated the narrative of the song by Legião Urbana. It is another plot that appears on the screen, in addition to the comings and goings of the couple of characters.

Released in 1986 on the album “Dois”, the song has the folk pattern of Bob Dylan, a master in creating figures that look like flesh and blood. Eduardo is the conventional boy who finds himself pressured by the destiny of the middle class in 1980s Brazil. In contrast to him, Mônica inherits the ways of the 1968 generation, with dreams of freedom and counterculture — but without traces of the revolutionary romanticism of the decade. from 1960.

The film correctly introduces new scenes, characters and symbols. The narrative recreated by Sampaio places the character Eduardo (made by Gabriel Leone) between two poles. On one side, obviously, is Monica (Alice Braga). The novelty is the creation of Bira, Eduardo’s grandfather and played by veteran actor Otávio Augusto. He is the polar opposite: the retired military man jealous of the supposed values ​​of religion, family, tradition and property.

Eduardo lives with his grandfather Bira in the military village of Brasília, which reproduces the atmosphere of a small town. Monica, in turn, lives in her father’s studio, who had just died — he had been a university professor and political exile. The newly graduated doctor also creates large-scale visual arts installations. In the structure of the film, the protagonist thus appears in the confrontation between these two visions.

The vanishing point for Eduardo is the encounter with the arts, more specifically the work of Hélio Oiticica and English rock. In a scene filmed in Parque da Cidade, Mônica joins a demonstration that has a flag with the inscription “Be a marginal Be a hero”, created by Oiticica.

The final sequence of the film takes place in the installation conceived by the protagonist, in the form of a classic Oiticiquean nest and parangolé — in the middle of the work are the couple and the image of the little red fish.

The metaphor of the “little red fish” runs through the film (the “Rumble fish”, the original title of the film “Wild of the Motorcycle”, by Francis Ford Coppola). It signifies the freedom of spirit of Monica and Eduardo, at a time (the 1980s) when people became trapped in the “iron cage” of the market and conformism. Ninho, parangolé and the fish are the counterpoints for that time and for the speeches of Bira.

Another horizon pointed out by the film is English rock. Bauhaus, The Cure and Joy Division were the soundtrack of a Brasilia in political, cultural and social transition. The parties were no longer based on Brazilian music. And most importantly: listening to a loud sound is the moment of celebration for youth groups. It’s a choir that, for example, amplifies Eduardo’s voice in the scene where he sings a cheesy American song and conquers Mônica once and for all.

There is also a party chorus that closes the film. For the first time, in the credits of the film, the characters sing and dance to the sound of the original version of “Eduardo e Mônica”. Against the individualism of the present day, there is a possibility of group celebration. There is group life, in the collectivity.

It is not by chance that the final track of Legião Urbana’s latest album is “Travessia do Eixão”, a mantra of several voices composed by poet Nicolas Behr. A collective singing was the starting point for Renato Russo’s musical trajectory. If there is any future here, in Brazil, it is in the choirs, parangoles, nests, red fish and the energy of a rock. Here is the message left by the movie “Eduardo e Mônica”.