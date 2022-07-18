Elderly man who became a meme when playing in a simulator in SP says he ‘got excited’; VIDEO | Santos and Region

“This is my clumsy and ‘brat’ way of being. I’m 70 years old, but I feel like I’m only 30”, jokes retired Roberto Mariano. To g1this Monday (18), he stressed that he did not expect the repercussion and that the content, at first, would only be shared in the family group on WhatsApp.

“I got excited at the time. [Na realidade virtual que experimentou] it’s like you’re falling, so I tried to make it look like you’re skydiving. I went with my body forward, and I really fell”, says Mariano.

He adds that he was not injured, but was concerned that he might have broken the device. One day after that, the reporter was at the mall and confirmed with the event that the attraction was not damaged.

1 of 2 Elderly ‘god viral’ on the internet due to fall in virtual reality attraction in Santos, SP — Photo: Redes Sociais and Thiago D’Almeida/g1 Elderly ‘god viral’ on the internet due to fall in virtual reality attraction in Santos, SP — Photo: Redes Sociais and Thiago D’Almeida/g1

“I didn’t imagine all this repercussion. For me, it’s a surprise, but I’m enjoying it, because it’s making people laugh”, adds the retiree.

The video was shared by thousands of netizens on social media. As reported by g1Mariano’s daughter intends to use the situation for good, such as collecting food and helping the elderly.

‘Go, go, no fear’: elderly man gets excited and goes viral when he lands on the simulator screen in SP; VIDEO

Daughter of an elderly man who went viral when he landed on a simulator screen says that grandfather and grandson always do ‘radical’ activities and will create a video channel

Roberto Mariano, 70, fell into the virtual reality attraction at Praiamar Shopping, located in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, last Thursday (14), around 8 pm.

On that occasion, the elderly man agreed to participate in the game alongside the family. He then put on VR (virtual reality) goggles and, encouraged by his grandson, jumped off a virtual board located on top of a building, which was created by the technology described above. The end of this story is the grandfather and the television on the floor.

2 of 2 Elderly man falls face-first on the simulated screen in a mall — Photo: Reproduction Elderly man falls face-first on the simulated screen in a mall — Photo: Reproduction

In a note, Praiamar Shopping reported that the virtual reality action, proposed in the central square, is the holiday attraction offered in July.

“The client was promptly attended to and had no injuries. The other attractions within the Adventure Park are limited to children aged 5 to 12 years, with the authorization of a responsible adult and accompanied by monitors. The objective of the enterprise is to provide unique moments for the entire family”, he concludes.