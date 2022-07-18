Emilia Clarke says “part of the brain is missing” after strokes: “Remarkable that I am able to speak” – Who

+



Emilia Clarke (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Emilia Clarke, who became known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, recalled the strokes he had when recording the series in 2011 and 2013, and pointed out that he is lucky to be able to lead life normally nowadays. In an interview with the Sunday Morning BBC this Sunday (17), the 35-year-old actress detailed the tense moments she went through at the time.

“It was just the most excruciating pain, massive vomiting, trying to regain consciousness; I kept asking myself all these questions. I kept saying my lines from the show in my head. If you’re vomiting and you have a headache, that’s not good for your brain. I was 22 years old [quando ela teve o primeiro aneurisma]but it was useful to have game of Thrones to sweep me up and give me that purpose,” he detailed.

The actress also talked about how the two strokes affected her life. “There’s an amount of my brain that’s no longer usable, and it’s remarkable that I’m able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my completely normal life, with absolutely no repercussions. I’m in a very, very, very minority. very small number of people who can survive that,” she said, explaining that when she saw the test results she was shocked at how extraordinary the human body is.

“It really lacks a little [do cérebro], which always makes me laugh! Because in the case of strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it disappears. And so the blood finds a different route to move around, but then any piece that’s missing disappears. It kind of shows how little of our brains we actually use.”

Emilia Clarke even posted a photo on social media to talk about the aneurysm at the time (Photo: Reproduction)

Emilia founded the charity SameYou in 2019 for people who have suffered brain injuries like her and focuses on her emotional and mental recovery. The following year, she received the award Public Leadership in Neurology gives American Brain Foundation for their efforts in raising awareness of neurorehabilitation.