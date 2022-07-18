Emilia Clarke talks about aneurysm and says it’s amazing she can still talk

The actress Emilia Clarkewho starred in Game of Thrones, spoke about the impact of her aneurysms and brain surgery to the BBC on Sunday Morning and says it’s amazing that she’s able to speak and live her life normally.

Clarke said her condition and surgeries left her brain with parts that are no longer usable and reports something impressive:

“The amount of my brain that is no longer functional… it’s amazing that I’m still able to speak, articulate, and live my completely normal life without repercussions. I’m really, really, really in the minority who can survive this’

There are several other spinoffs of the franchise in development, with The House of the Dragon being the next one to debut: August 21st.

In this case, the plot will take place about 300 years before the main series, showing the reign of House Targaryen in Westeros.

The main cast has Paddy Considine (Blitz) as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke (Player #1) as Alicent Hightower and Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

the work of fire and blood served as a great inspiration.