Emilia Clarke with “parts of the brain missing” after two aneurysms

59 mins ago

Ohe two aneurysms suffered by Emilia Clarke while filming ‘Game Of Thrones’ left consequences in her life.

The actress explained to the BBC that it is “remarkable” that she is able to speak “in an articulate way” and that she is able to live her life normally. “I’m in a very, very small minority of people who can survive this,” she vented.

According to the tests she performed, Clarke explains that there are “parts” of her brain that have “disappeared”. “As soon as any part stops receiving blood, it disappears. Then the blood finds a different route to move,” explained the 35-year-old actress.

One of the consequences felt by Emilia Clarke shortly after the aneurysms was aphasia (loss of the ability to express and understand). During this period, the actress who gave life to the character ‘Daenerys’ even forgot her name.

Now, the artist feels recovered and has already taken on new projects in the field of representation.

