English presenter rejects expert warning about extreme heat deaths, and bizarre scene is compared to film – Monet

English presenter rejects expert warning about deaths from extreme heat (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter)

An English TV news presenter went viral by rejecting a very serious alert made live by a meteorologist about the extreme heat wave in the UK. The somewhat embarrassing scene was compared by netizens to the film ‘Don’t Look Up’ (2021), with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

The video (see below) that went viral over the weekend shows a bizarre live interaction on the GB News broadcast on Thursday (14). Presenter Bev Turner calls meteorologist John Hammond to talk about the weather forecast, a subject that has taken on dramatic air in the UK due to the extreme and dangerous heat in recent days.

“Are you seeing John? [Hammond] outside enjoying the sun. It’s not too hot, is it?” she asks. He then confirms that, for the moment, the temperature is pleasant, but warns: “next week, you can forget about 20ºC, because it could be 40ºC”.

He follows: ″I think there will be hundreds, maybe thousands of deaths by the beginning of next week”. The expert explains that the projections are frightening and that the weather “will be potentially lethal for a few days”. “It will be brief, but it will be brutal,” he warns.

John is then interrupted by Bev Turner, who tries to change the tone of his participation and prods: “I don’t know if anything happened to the meteorologists to make them a bit fatalistic and harbingers of doom, but the broadcasters – especially the BBC – every time I call someone is talking about the weather and they are saying there will be tons of fatalities.”

The presenter continues to discredit the information: “Isn’t it always hot temperatures, John? Wasn’t the summer of ’76 when it got as hot as this?” Visibly embarrassed, he replies, “Hmm, no.”

Patiently, John Hammond says the summer she cited was a big exception over 40 years ago and adds: “The heat waves are getting more extreme, this is yet another one that is coming our way and I don’t think we should stay very happy with the fact that many will die next week because of the heat. Forty degrees is the kind of temperature, I’m afraid, this country is not prepared to handle.”

The scene went viral on Twitter, with people outraged by the reaction of the presenter. “Unprecedented heat waves and weather events are evidence of catastrophic climate change in action and all she wants is for us to be merry,” noted one.

Soon, the moment was compared to the film ‘Don’t Look Up’ by Adam McKay. “And the media said ‘Don’t Look Up’ was unrealistic,” published author Matthew Todd, with a video of both moments. “When reality trumps fiction”, pointed out another. “John, thanks for warning the UK about the dangerous heat. Even as that anchor on GBN tried to downplay the severity of it,” thanked another.

See the two scenes in sequence below:

This Monday (18), the thermometers reached 36ºC in the United Kingdom, in a heat wave that has taken over Europe and could reach 41ºC in the coming days. Britain has issued a red alert for the extreme situation that could be life-threatening.

With four Oscar nominations, ‘Don’t Look Up’ (2021) shows the saga of two astronomers who try to warn the world that a meteorite will destroy planet Earth. They, however, are discredited by the public and the press. Watch the trailer: