Episode rain: 7 long series to marathon during the holidays

The holidays represent a perfect time for us to rest and enjoy our free time. And what better way than watching series? Anyone who is a fan of doing long marathons understands what I’m talking about. So if you’re full of free time at home, take the opportunity to throw yourself on the couch and dedicate a few hours a day to dive into a new production.

With that in mind, we have separated some series with a very expressive amount of seasons for you to marathon without fear. Let’s go?

new girl (146 episodes)

After discovering her boyfriend’s betrayal, Jess immediately leaves the apartment where she used to live to live with three strangers. It’s a recipe for disaster in life, but on “New Girl,” it just leads to fun adventures. The series is super light and will fly by.

friends (236 episodes)

We don’t even need to talk much, do we? “Friends” is a classic and if you’ve never watched it, now is the time for it. Even if you’ve already watched it, I also come here to encourage you to rewatch it all over again. After all, seeing the gang all together as they grow up over the course of a decade is always fun.

Modern Family (250 episodes)

“Modern Family” focuses on the lives of three families – Jay and his wife Gloria, Jay’s son Mitchell and her husband Cameron, and Jay’s daughter Claire and her husband Phil – as they face the obstacles that come with modern family life, from rebellious teenagers to struggles at work.

Supernatural (327 episodes)

These days, series with supernatural themes are super popular. But it’s always fun to remember some of the first ones that managed to achieve so much success, right? “Supernatural” follows brothers Sam and Dean Winchester as they travel across the United States hunting supernatural creatures.

Grays Anatomy (400 episodes)

At some point in your life, you need to watch at least the first season of “Grey’s Anatomy”. It is a matter of cultural repertoire, simply. The series follows the personal and professional lives of doctors at Seattle’s Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, starring the likes of Sandra Oh, Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo.

Seinfeld (180 episodes)

This sitcom is even more classic than “Friends”. Known as the “series that don’t talk about anything”, “Seinfeld” practically gave rise to modern comedy series. Accompanying a group of friends, the plot brings everyday things from avoiding leaving home out of laziness to working out of obligation.

Gilmore Girls (153 episodes)

If you love spending time at home, drinking tea in this winter weather and curling up in a blanket, “Gilmore Girls” is the perfect series for you. In the plot, all this calm is portrayed in a super comforting way. The series follows teenager Rory Gilmore and her mother Lorelai in small town Stars Hollow.