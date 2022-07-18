EU discusses sanctions against Russia after Ukraine treason layoffs

The European Union is debating new sanctions against Russia on Monday for its invasion of Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelensky sacked his attorney general and the head of the national security agency on charges of treason.

The war, which began on February 24, does not stop. Kiev this weekend accused Moscow of launching new attacks on residential areas in eastern and southern Ukraine.

European Union (EU) foreign ministers will consider several proposals on Monday in Brussels, including one from the European Commission (the bloc’s executive arm), which recommends banning the purchase of gold from Russia.

“Moscow must continue to pay a heavy price for its aggression,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

A decision by foreign ministers is not expected on Monday, a senior European official told AFP.

Arriving in Brussels for the meeting, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell reiterated his call for Russia to unblock Ukrainian ports and allow the export of millions of tons of grain.

The European Union has “hopes” that an agreement will be reached this week, he said, referring to ongoing negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN.

It is “a matter of life and death” (…). “The lives of … tens of thousands of people depend on this agreement,” she added.

650 possible acts of betrayal

In Ukraine, President Zelensky announced on Sunday the resignation of Attorney General Iryna Venediktova and head of the national security agency Ivan Bakanov. In a message to the nation, Zelensky said about 650 cases of possible betrayal, aid and complicity with Russia among Ukrainian security officials were being investigated.

Venediktova was responsible for investigations into atrocities committed against civilians during the Russian occupation of the town of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kiev.

Zelensky also spoke in his speech about the devastating military power Russia has used against Ukraine, saying Russian forces have fired more than 3,000 cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine.

The most intense fighting continues to be concentrated in the Donbass industrial and mining basin in eastern Ukraine.

On Sunday, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko accused Moscow of bombing “civilian infrastructure, especially educational institutions”. Several “major bombings” were also recorded in Mykolaiv (south), near the Black Sea, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said.

In an interview with the BBC broadcast on Sunday, British naval chief Admiral Tony Radakin estimated that 50,000 Russian soldiers had been killed or wounded since the invasion began, and that nearly 1,700 Russian tanks and around 4,000 armored fighting vehicles had been destroyed.

Radakin estimated that Russian ground forces could pose less of a threat now, but more than 20 weeks after the invasion, Moscow said on Saturday it would step up its military operations.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu “gave the necessary instructions to continue increasing” the military pressure, the ministry said.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian nuclear power operator accused Russian forces of deploying missile launchers at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and using the facility to bomb the Dnipro region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily report on Sunday that it had destroyed a “warehouse of Harpoon anti-ship missiles delivered to Ukraine by NATO” in the port city of Odessa.

Ukraine has denied the allegation, accusing Russia of destroying the “storage facilities” of a company with no military ties.

Meanwhile, Russian police briefly detained journalist Marina Ovsyannikova on Sunday, who interrupted a live television broadcast in March to denounce the military action in Ukraine, the reporter said.