EU discusses sanctions on Russia after Zelensky sacked two high-ranking officials for treason – News

The European Union is debating new sanctions against Russia on Monday over the invasion of Ukraine, after President Volodmyr Zelensky sacked attorney general Iryna Venediktova and national security agency chief Ivan Bakanov on charges of treason.

The war, which began on February 24, does not stop. Kiev this weekend accused Moscow of launching new attacks on residential areas in eastern and southern Ukraine.

European Union (EU) foreign ministers will consider several proposals on Monday in Brussels, including one from the European Commission (the bloc’s executive arm), which recommends banning the purchase of gold from Russia.





“Moscow must continue to pay a heavy price for its aggression,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

A decision by foreign ministers is not expected on Monday, a senior European official told AFP.

Arriving in Brussels for the meeting, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell reiterated his call for Russia to unblock Ukrainian ports and allow the export of millions of tons of grain.

The European Union has “hopes” that an agreement will be reached this week, he said, referring to ongoing negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN.

It’s “a matter of life and death” […]. “The life of […] tens of thousands of people depend on this agreement,” he added.





650 possible acts of betrayal

In Ukraine, in addition to firing the attorney general and the head of the national security agency, President Zelensky, in a message to the nation, said that about 650 cases of possible betrayal, aid and complicity with Russia among Ukrainian security officials are being investigated.

The attorney general was responsible for investigations into atrocities committed against civilians during the Russian occupation of the town of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kiev.





Zelensky also spoke in his speech about the devastating military power that Russia has used against Ukraine, stating that Russian forces have fired over 3,000 cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine.

The most intense fighting continues to be concentrated in the Donbass industrial and mining basin in eastern Ukraine.

On Sunday, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko accused Moscow of bombing “civilian infrastructure, especially educational institutions”. Several “major bombings” were also recorded in Mykolaiv (south), near the Black Sea, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said.

In an interview with the BBC broadcast on Sunday, British naval chief Admiral Tony Radakin estimated that 50,000 Russian soldiers had been killed or wounded since the invasion began and that nearly 1,700 Russian tanks and around 4,000 armored fighting vehicles had been destroyed.

Radakin said Russian ground forces could pose less of a threat now, but more than 20 weeks after the invasion, Moscow said on Saturday it would step up its military operations.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu “gave the necessary instructions to continue increasing” the military pressure, the ministry said.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian nuclear power operator accused Russian forces of deploying missile launchers at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and using the facility to bomb the Dnipro region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily report on Sunday that it had destroyed a “warehouse of Harpoon anti-ship missiles delivered to Ukraine by NATO” in the port city of Odessa.

Ukraine has denied the allegation, accusing Russia of destroying the “storage facilities” of a company with no military ties.

Meanwhile, Russian police on Sunday briefly detained journalist Marina Ovsiannikova, who interrupted a live television broadcast in March to denounce the military action in Ukraine, the reporter herself said.



