European giant closes the signing of defender De Ligt for R$ 436 million, says Fabrizo Romano

european football

Defender will be announced until next week

Villarreal CF v Juventus: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League
Villarreal CF v Juventus: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League
The still young Juventus defender De Ligt is with a new club in European football. Created by Ajax and playing with the colors of Juvenus for a few seasons, he will now be a player for Bayern Munich, who will pay around 80 million euros for his football.

According to Fabrizio Romano, De Ligt will be a Bayern Munich player. The parties have reached an agreement and the Bundesliga club will pay around 80 million euros in its football. He arrives to be a starter and one of the biggest signings in the history of the German club.

De Ligt arrived at Juventus a few seasons ago after shining at Ajax. The defender, however, no longer saw himself wearing the colors of Juventus, and had been looking for a long time for a new club to play in European football.

“Matthijs de Ligt for FC Bayern, here we come! Verbal agreement was reached tonight as clubs have been in contact throughout the day – final offer accepted by Juventus for package worth more than €80m Bayern. De Ligt has already agreed to personal terms and will sign by June 2027.”publishes Fabrizio on his social networks.

De Ligt will be a Bayern player

