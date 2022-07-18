Fact Check. Elon Musk testified in the trial that pitted Johny Depp against Amber Heard? – Observer

He was one of the most anticipated witnesses in the trial that pitted two Hollywood stars: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. However, and contrary to what circulates on social networks, Elon Musk never testified in court. The relevance of the billionaire, founder of Tesla, was great: it is public that he was Amber Heard’s boyfriend, and Depp accused his ex-wife of having had an affair with Musk even during the time they were married.

The trial ended with the actress being convicted of defamation.

In the video that runs on social networks, Elon Musk appears to testify through videoconference and several of the statements are unusual. The businessman, who made an offer of 44 billion dollars to buy Twitter (although he ended up withdrawing the offer, with the case being discussed in court) says in the video that it was because of Amber that he wanted to buy the social network. . After becoming owner of the company, he says in the video, he would erase all tweets published in which the actress was badmouthed.

Then, after claiming that his former girlfriend loved to donate her money, Elon Musk claims to have “bought a baby” for both of them. Faced with the lack of interest from the actress, Musk calls an employee and asks him to take the child and try to recover the money he paid for her.

The identity of Amber’s daughter Oonagh Paige’s father is unknown, but Elon Musk has been named multiple times as the father.

As for the images used, they are real and date from 2021 during a zoom presentation by Elon Musk to the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. The theme was his reusable spaceship, the Starship. Most of Elon Musk’s phrases that appear at the same time as the image are banal phrases like “hello”, “yes” or “correct”. The most complex sentences – and in a different tone of voice than Elon Musk’s usual – are uttered while the camera points to Amber or Deep.

Furthermore, the baby Elon Musk says he bought is actually one of his children — in total, the businessman acknowledged 10 children, but there are claims that he will have more. The oldest, Nevada Alexander Musk, was born in 2002, but died of sudden death syndrome as a baby. In the video that is now circulating the networks as being of his testimony in the trial that opposed Amber and Depp, who appears is one of his children with the artist Grimes and whose name gave a lot to talk about: X AE A-XII Musk. At the time, his appearance at the Zoom conference reached the press.

False. The name of Elon Musk came to be named as one of the witnesses that Amber Heard would take to the trial. However, the multi-millionaire, who was the boyfriend of Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, was never heard from in the courtroom. In addition, the video that appears to be of the businessman witnessing was recorded in 2021 and the child next to him is one of his 10 children.

