Fans open ‘bets’ on cast ahead of Comic-Con announcement

Phase 4 of MCU is close to its end, and with it, fans of Marvel already speculate about the studio’s upcoming productions and what surprises Kevin Feige has prepared for Phase 5, being the Fantastic Four one of the most anticipated and confirmed stories to be adapted for cinemas in recent months.

And thinking about it, social networks today are filled with theories and bets about which would be the members of the cast of this adaptation that could be announced by Marvel at Comic-Con – the studio’s return to the geek event in which it last participated in 2019.

Comic-Con San Diego takes place between the 21st and 24th of July, with Feige taking the Hall H stage on Saturday, July 23rd, big announcements are expected to be made for the future of the MCU on these days.

Going back in time a little bit, it’s worth remembering that in December 2020, Feige announced that Marvel Studios hired “Spider-Man: No Return Home” director Jon Watts to restart the Fantastic Four in the MCU. However the partnership didn’t go far, with an “amicable parting” taking place in opening.

Since then, according to information from the Deadline portal, the Marvel boss would be looking for “big names” to take over the direction of the project and, disheartening us, said that it would be unlikely that a replacement for Watts would be named “soon” as that the cast. of Fantastic Four was revealed.

“I don’t think it’s anytime soon,” Feige told ET Online last July. “This one [Viúva Negra] it’s our first red carpet event in two years. We’ll see what happens with upcoming fan meetings and events where we can release more news. Hopefully in the near future,” he added.

And even with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” John Krasinski’s cameo as Reed Richards will not be the definitive version of the hero in the MCU, as he belongs to another universe and not the main one (the famous Earth 616), fans still cling to the hope that the actor will return to the role in the production. And due to the casting of Krasisnki, theories were created that actress Emily Blunt, wife of Krasinski, could play Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, something that in interviews she never confirmed.

Other actors that fans have said they want to see as Mister Fantastic include Jamie Dornan from “Fifty Shades of Grey” and Penn Badgley from “You.”

To bring the other members of the team of heroes to life, Amanda Seyfried, Saoirse Ronan and Elizabeth Lail as Sue Storm, Seth Rogen, Alan Ritchson and Jason Segel as The Thing and Taron Egerton (who would be in talks to live the new Wolverine in MCU – read here), Joe Keery and Dacre Montgomery, both from “Stranger Things”, as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch – who was once played by Chris Evans, Captain America.

The rumored cast (that should be taken with a grain of salt) for the Fantastic Four: Jamie Dornan as Reed Richards, Amanda Seyfried as Sue Storm, and Joe Keery as Johnny Storm. Should Spielberg join as producer, then Ben Grimm will be cast! Again, this is all a rumor. pic.twitter.com/6yTHw8wU6s — Fantastic Four Updates (@UpdatesForF4) July 14, 2022

I think this would be another perfect cast for the Fantastic Four Jamie Dornan – Mister Fantastic Amanda Seyfried – Invisible WomanDacre Montgomery – Human TorchAlan Ritchson – The Thing pic.twitter.com/C1R2h1GQJd — Owen (@OwennZo) July 15, 2022

Despite speculations, theories and bets, the upcoming announcements are still a mystery to everyone, but news is expected to be announced regarding upcoming releases that include a rich list of films including “Black Panther 2”, “Ant-Man and the Wasp”. : Quantumania”, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″, “The Marvels” and the reboot of “Blade”, in addition to the news for Disney+ such as the series “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes”, “I Am Groot”, “Echo”, “Secret Invasion”, ” Ironheart”, “Armor Wars” and “Agatha: House of Harkness”.