Fast and Furious: She turned 44! See how actress Michelle Rodriguez is currently doing

the american actress Michelle Rodriguez plays the character Letty Ortiz in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. She has also been in the cast of other successful productions such as “Lost”, “Resident Evil: The Cursed Guest” and “SWAT – Special Command”.

The actress’ father was born in Puerto Rico and at a young age she moved with her family to the Dominican Republic. She later moved to New Jersey and became interested in acting when she auditioned for the movie “Big Fight”.

Michelle was chosen from 350 girls getting the role of the character Diana Guzman. In 2002, the star joined the list of the sexiest women in the world by Maxim magazine. Rodriguez’s career was not always marked by success.

In 2005 she got in trouble with the police for drunk driving in Hawaii. She was convicted of violating her probation by failing to do community work hours assigned to her. She served 18 days and was released due to her “exemplary behavior”.

The actress is currently 44 years old. On her official Instagram profile, she publishes photos and videos showing her latest work and also a little of her routine away from the cameras.