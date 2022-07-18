Father sells newborn daughter on WhatsApp to buy a cell phone

A 23-year-old man sold his newborn daughter via WhatsApp for approximately R$1,500 to buy a cell phone. The case was registered this month in Bolivia. The baby was delivered in the hand of the buyer, a woman identified as 60-year-old Carmen Condori, but after a complaint the baby was rescued by the Bolivian police.

According to the Chilean portal Meganoticias, Faustino Colque Mollo had asked his girlfriend to have an abortion, but she refused. So when the daughter was born, he put the girl up for sale in various groups on the app. According to information, he would use the money to buy a cell phone.

The sale took place, but a complaint made by a neighbor of the couple saved the baby. According to a friend of the child’s mother, Faustino forced her to agree to the sale of her daughter.

“Her husband put ideas in her head, said she wouldn’t be able to raise her daughter, ‘you’re underage’ and ‘you earn little’,” said the witness.

The baby’s mother tried to rescue her daughter, but the woman who had bought the girl asked for double the money to resell the child.

The girl was rescued on July 11. According to reports from authorities, the baby cried a lot, was hungry and had difficulty breathing.

Faustino Colque Mollo and Carmen Condori are being held. They were indicted for the crime of trafficking and smuggling.

Do you want to send an agenda suggestion to RIC Mais? Describe everything and send your photos and videos via WhatsApp, clicking herei