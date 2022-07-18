Fausto Vera talks about Corinthians’ interest and recognizes the desire to ‘leap’ in his career

A target for Corinthians this summer, Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera spoke this Monday about the chances of leaving Argentinos Juniors and heading to another club in the coming days. Treated as an important figure in the current moment of Argentine football, he said he knows about clubs interested in his football, but he did not want to choose one between Timão or Europe as his preferred destination.

“I like Europe, also the leagues in South America that mean growth in football for me and in my life, it would be a beautiful challenge,” he told the broadcaster. TYC Sportsbeing mocked by journalists for not having defined any place as their objective.

“It’s because there are rumors from South America, Europe, I feel prepared to face any challenge”, he commented, without directly mentioning Corinthians. At the time of the question, however, the interviewers made it clear that the most intense searches were from Timão, from Genk, from Belgium, and from Racing, from Argentina, the latter practically discarded by Vera.

“Negotiations are taken care of by my representative, along with the managers. I think about playing, enjoying, I always want to play so I can help the team. I have that in my head and I let these things be resolved for them. beneficial for me and for the club, I’m going”, he said, seeing a possible exit at the halfway point currently.

“I would tell you that today (the chance of leaving) is at a 5 (from 1 to 10). There can always be offers and polls. But until the decision is made and the papers are signed, I’m still here at the club. the possibility of taking a leap in my career, the truth is that it’s what I want”, he concluded.

The report of My Helm found that the club is trying to negotiate a proposal below the value of € 4 million (about R$ 21 million at the current price). The negotiation would involve even a smaller percentage by the athlete.

After hiring Yuri Alberto and Balbuena, both on loan, Corinthians’ board continues to search for a midfielder in the market. If negotiations are viable for Timão, the Argentine could be the third reinforcement in this mid-season.

