Find out which films Globo shows at the ‘Afternoon Session’ between the 18th and 22nd of July

Not knowing which movies will be on during the week in the “Afternoon Session”? Check out the program of feature films for the whole family and prepare the popcorn to accompany the movie session from Monday to Friday after “O Cravo e a Rosa”. Check out:
Monday, July 18th
Miss Congeniality 2 – Armed and Powerful
Original Title: Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Country of Origin: Australian, American
Year of Production: 2005
Director: John Pasquin
Cast: Sandra Bullock; Ernie Hudson; Regina King; Enrique Murciano
Class: Cop comedy
Police officer Gracie Hart becomes a celebrity. Because of this, she is reassigned, but returns to active duty to help her friends. She has the help of her new partner.
Tuesday, July 19
The little Prince
Original Title: The Little Prince
Country of Origin: French
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Mark Osborne
Cast: Various
Class: Adventure
A girl has just moved and befriends her neighbor, an old man who tells her the story of a little prince who lives on an asteroid with his rose.
Wednesday, 20th of July
The Fabulous Gilly Hopkins
Original Title: The Great Gilly Hopkins
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Stephen Herek;Stephen Herek;Stephen Herek
Cast: Bill Cobbs;Glenn Close;Julia Stiles;Kathy Bates;Octavia Spencer;Sophie Nélisse
Class: Dramatic Comedy, family
Gilly Hopkins, a 12-year-old girl, lives in and out of foster homes. She meets Maime Trotter and they set up to find Gilly’s birth mother.
Thursday, July 21
The new Cinderella
Original Title: A Cinderella Story
Country of Origin: American/Canadian
Year of Production: 2004
Director: Mark Rosman
Cast: Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge, Chad Michael Murray, Dan Byrd, Regina
King, Julie Gonzalo
Class: Comedy, Romance
Sam is mistreated by her stepmother and dreams of studying at Princeton. She meets her Prince Charming online, who is the most popular boy in school.
Friday, July 22
river 2
Original Title: Rio 2
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Carlos Saldanha
Cast:
Class: Comedy
Blu lives with Jade and her puppies. Its owners find the feather of a hyacinth macaw, which could mean that Blu and his family are not the last of the species.
