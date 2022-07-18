Find out which films Globo shows at the ‘Afternoon Session’ between the 18th and 22nd of July

Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Not knowing which movies will be on during the week in the “Afternoon Session”? Check out the program of feature films for the whole family and prepare the popcorn to accompany the movie session from Monday to Friday after “O Cravo e a Rosa”. Check out:

Monday, July 18th

Miss Congeniality 2 – Armed and Powerful

Original Title: Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Country of Origin: Australian, American

Year of Production: 2005

Director: John Pasquin

Cast: Sandra Bullock; Ernie Hudson; Regina King; Enrique Murciano

Class: Cop comedy

Police officer Gracie Hart becomes a celebrity. Because of this, she is reassigned, but returns to active duty to help her friends. She has the help of her new partner.

Tuesday, July 19

The little Prince

Original Title: The Little Prince

Country of Origin: French

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Mark Osborne

Cast: Various

Class: Adventure

A girl has just moved and befriends her neighbor, an old man who tells her the story of a little prince who lives on an asteroid with his rose.

Wednesday, 20th of July

The Fabulous Gilly Hopkins

Original Title: The Great Gilly Hopkins

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Stephen Herek;Stephen Herek;Stephen Herek

Cast: Bill Cobbs;Glenn Close;Julia Stiles;Kathy Bates;Octavia Spencer;Sophie Nélisse

Class: Dramatic Comedy, family

Gilly Hopkins, a 12-year-old girl, lives in and out of foster homes. She meets Maime Trotter and they set up to find Gilly’s birth mother.

Thursday, July 21

The new Cinderella

Original Title: A Cinderella Story

Country of Origin: American/Canadian

Year of Production: 2004

Director: Mark Rosman

Cast: Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge, Chad Michael Murray, Dan Byrd, Regina

King, Julie Gonzalo

Class: Comedy, Romance

Sam is mistreated by her stepmother and dreams of studying at Princeton. She meets her Prince Charming online, who is the most popular boy in school.

Friday, July 22

river 2

Original Title: Rio 2

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Carlos Saldanha

Cast:

Class: Comedy

Blu lives with Jade and her puppies. Its owners find the feather of a hyacinth macaw, which could mean that Blu and his family are not the last of the species.

