Fish fall from the sky after series of rains in India and intrigue residents

Phenomena are rare and it is estimated that waterspouts lifted the animals and caused them to be carried miles away.

Heavy rains cause ‘fish rain’ in India



A rare phenomenon intrigued the residents of India between Friday the 15th and Saturday the 16th. Due to a series of unusual monsoon rains, fish and other small animals began to fall from the sky. According to the British newspaper Metro, residents came across several fish in the streets after the storms. There is no explanation as to what happened, however, it is estimated that the animals were carried miles away from the sea due to the monsoons and this happened because of the waterspouts that are strong enough to lift small fish, crustaceans. and frogs. The phenomenon intrigued residents who shared videos on social media. Fish rain is a rare weather phenomenon called “animal rain”, which happens when small aquatic animals such as frogs, crabs and small fish are dragged down waterspouts,” he wrote. The heavy rains also increased the presence of fish in places that were previously unrecorded.

