Fluminense has the best midfielder in Brazil – 07/17/2022

The tricolor fans like to chant the mantra that André, a young man who came from the base, is the best defensive midfielder in Brazil.

And she might be right.

André started to win the title when, in January of that year, Flamengo and Fluminense faced each other in Itaquera, at the Corinthians stadium, for the State team.

André entered the final and scored the winning goal for Fluminense.

On the way out, everyone repeated: against Flamengo, he always scored at the base. He knows the way.

At the time, the midfielders of Abel Braga’s team were two excellent players: Yago Felipe (now on the bench) and Martinelli (also on the bench), but André stepped onto the pitch full of personality, scored the winning goal, and never left.

André, now 21, is indeed an above average player. Strong, technical, calm, disciplined.

With Diniz, he is in an enchanted phase. Defend, attack, score, star.

Against São Paulo – in a game that ended 2 x 2 – their numbers, although impressive for those who don’t see many Fluminense games, kept the average:

He suffered three fouls and didn’t make any (!), he hit 92% of the passes.

He took two shots on goal and scored a goal.

Diniz’s team gains muscle, grows in competition, and has an important center of gravity in André.

Xerém, this matrix of stars that always needs to be celebrated: André, Callegari, Martinelli, Luiz Henrique (sold), Biel (today at Grêmio), Kayky (sold). That’s to mention the 2021 cycle only.

That André can stay a long time in the team that revealed him.

#Brasileirão André was the Highlight of São Paulo 2-2 Fluminense! ?? 1 goal

2 shots (1 on goal)

2 decisive passes

3 fouls suffered (0 committed!)

? 72/78 successful passes (92%!)

4/5 correct dribbles (80%!)

8/11 duels won (73%!)

SofaScore rating 8.3 pic.twitter.com/3S3tcJBnZr — SofaScore Brazil (@SofaScoreBR) July 17, 2022