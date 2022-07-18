Fortaleza beats Atlético-GO 1-0 and leaves the bottom of the Brasileirão

Fortaleza beat Atlético-GO 1-0 in the duel of members of the Z-4 ​​do Brasileirão. The confrontation was marked by the lack of opportunities and errors of passes tonight (17), at Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiás, for the 17th round. Moisés scored the only goal of the game in a rehearsed play with Silvio Romero, in the second half.

With the result, Leão gives the lantern of the competition to Juventude and moves to 19th position, with 14 points added. Atletico-GO, on the other hand, wasted the chance to sleep outside the neckline and remains in 18th position, with 17 points.

It went well: Marlon Freitas did what he could

Even in the face of a game with few opportunities, Marlon Freitas managed to stand out. Unlike rival midfielders, he was able to hit most passes and take advantage of spaces to launch the ball into the small area on several occasions.

Sorry: Silvio Romero

Silvio Romero was disallowed in the game. “Suffering from passing errors in midfield, when the striker managed to get the ball, he did not get very far due to the lack of options to complete the plays, being few times he got to kick towards the goal.

Atlético-GO: Dragon kicks in every way

The Dragon dominated the opportunities in aerial plays initiated by Marlon Freitas and Airton. The main characteristic of the team in the competition, the team kicked towards the goal from where it was, taking advantage of the rival’s mistakes and starting for the counterattack, but sinned in the lack of aim. Even with the marking on top that did not allow Marcelo Benevenuto and Titi to go out with the ball, he hesitated in the final minutes and gave space to Leão to grow in the match.

Fortaleza: Leão suffers from passing errors

Leão missed many passes, especially with Crispim and Vargas, who on several occasions delivered the ball and generated dangerous counterattacks, showing a disorganized team on the field. With an apathetic first half and a slightly better second, the team managed to score the only goal of the game in a rehearsed play between Silvio Romero and Moisés.

Yago Pikachu misses Fortaleza

Fortaleza’s lack of creation in the right wing throughout the match can be explained by the absence of Yago Pikachu. This was the team’s first game without the player who left the Ceará team to defend Shimizu S-Pulse. The absence of the athlete in the sector was even commented on by Vojvoda before the duel when he stated that he did not know “if there is a player [no elenco] to replace Pikachu”

next games

Atlético-GO returns to the field on Wednesday (20), at 19:30, to face Athletico Paranaense, away from home. On the same day, Fortaleza also faces Red Bull Bragantino away from home, at 19h. The matches are valid for the 18th round of the Brasileirão.

DATASHEET:

ATLÉTICO-GO 0 X 1 FORTALEZA

Competition: 17th round of Serie A

Stadium: Antonio Accioly Stadium (GO)

Date and time: July 17, 2022 (Sunday), at 18:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and Leirson Peng Martins

Yellow cards: Wellington Rat (ACG)

red cards: Did not have

goals: Moisés (FOR), at 28′ of the 2nd T

ATHLETIC-GO: Ronaldo, Dudu (Lucas Lima), Wanderson, Edson, Jefferson, Baralhas (Léo Pereira), Marlon Freitas, Jorginho, Airton (Shaylon), Churín (Luiz Fernando) and Wellington Rato. Technician: Jorge.

STRENGTH: Fernando Miguel, Ceballos, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi, Lucas Crispim (Habraão), Ronald, Hércules (Matheus Vargas), Lucas Lima (Matheus Jussa), Juninho Capixaba, Silvio Romero (Robson) and Romarinho (Moisés). Technician: Juan Vojvoda.