Fortaleza beats Atlético-GO in Goiânia and leaves Serie A lantern

Fortaleza won again in Serie A, on Sunday night, 17th. At Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia, Tricolor made 1-0 over Atlético-GO and added three more important points against a direct competitor.

With the triumph, Leão passed the lantern of the competition to Juventude-RS and now sees the first team outside the relegation zone, Coritiba, closer, five points away. It was not a very inspired game for Fortaleza in the attack, but the defense behaved well and held the result.

Despite having considered changing the tactical system due to the departure of Pikachu, Vojvoda kept the formation with three defenders and the wingers, choosing Lucas Crispim to play on the right side. And shirt 10 had a chance to score shortly after the kickoff, invading the penalty area to finish a Hercules throw over the defense. He tried to dodge the cart, but he arrived a second late.

Shortly after, in a corner play, Tricolor finished the first ball towards the goal with Ceballos, with a header, but Ronaldo made an easy save. The Lion’s good start, however, was maintained for a short time. In the first stage, Atlético-GO was more organized and took more danger, with long shots and crosses into the area.

If it weren’t for Marcelo Benevenuto’s good interventions and some balls completed out, the Dragon could have gone to the break with the score open.

Overall, there were nine submissions from Goiás against three from Ceará. Of Atlético-GO’s attempts, however, only Marlon Freitas’ shot from outside the area, at 38 minutes, went to the goal, which forced Fernando Miguel to dive to palm. A conclusion from Wellington Rato, getting a rebound at the entrance of the area, also had an address, but Benevenuto stopped the trajectory.

Leão’s offensive production was down in the first half. In addition to the bids from the beginning of the match, the team only managed one other conclusion in an aerial ball play in stoppage time.

Tricolor came back from the break willing to take a different stance in the attack and after two minutes, Matheus Vargas – had entered the vacancy of Hercules, in the 22nd minute, due to his partner’s injury – received the ball in depth and in the penalty area tried to dribble Ronaldo, but the Dragon’s goalkeeper managed to get the ball away from him with a tap.

It didn’t take long for the hosts to regain control of the game. In the 8th minute, Wellington Rato almost scored a goal. To the left of the penalty area, he threw a hat on Ceballos and finished with the first shot, when the ball dropped, which made a parabola up and hit the crossbar. Fernando Miguel took a slight detour. There was also a dangerous free kick by Jorginho.

Vojvoda made changes, putting Moisés and Jussa on the team, replacing Romarinho and Lucas Lima. Right off the bat, Fortaleza had three good opportunities, which came from three corners. In the first, the defense cleared Ceballos’ header. In the other, Ronaldo took it badly and Romero kicked the leftover ball hard, but on top of the goalkeeper. In the third, there was a rebound for Moisés, from outside the area, and he hit out.

It would be up to shirt 21, however, to score the goal of the tricolor victory. In the 29th minute, he received a pass from Romero, invaded the area on the left and hit a cross, rear, in the corner.

Coach Jorginho, from Atlético-GO, made changes to the team, in search of losses, but Fortaleza managed to hold the result until the end, with balls away by the defense and safe defenses of Fernando Miguel. Vojvoda put Habraão to reinforce the defense and Robson for new counterattacks until the final whistle.

Datasheet

Atlético-GO

4-3-3

Ronaldo; Dudu (Lucas Lima), Wanderson, Edson Felipe, Jefferson; Gabriel Baralhas (Léo Pereira), Marlon Freitas, Jorginho; Airton (Shaylon), W. Rato, Churin (Luiz Fernando). Tech: Jorginho

Strength

3-5-2

F. Miguel; Ceballos, Benevenuto, Titi; Crispim (Habraão), Ronald, Hercules (M. Vargas), Lucas Lima (Jussa), J. Capixaba; Romarinho (Moses), Romero (Robson). Tech: Vojvoda

Location: Antônio Accioly Stadium, in GOiânia-GO

Date: 7/17/2022

Hours: 18 hours

Referee: Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima-RS

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi-RS and Leirson peng Martins-RS

VAR: Adriano Milczviski-PR

Yellow cards: W. Rato (ATG)

Goal: 29min/2T – Moses

