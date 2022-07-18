Four-day journey can help build ‘healthier relationship with work’, says expert

Companies from countries such as the United Kingdom, Sweden and the United States have been adopting the measure and maintaining production levels.

At the beginning of June this year, the UK started testing the week with working day reduced without salary cuts. The proposal calls for the number of days worked to drop from five to four. The pilot of the program implemented by the British will be the largest of its kind in the world, involving 3,300 workers from 70 companies in different areas. In all, the program will last 6 months and workers will receive their full salary with the promise of maintaining their productivity even with one less day of work. countries like Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Iceland have already tested similar models, each with its particularities. In Brazil, the reduced working week is the subject of a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that has been going through Congress for over 20 years, but has not yet been approved. However, some Brazilian companies have already adopted the system.

In an interview with Young panthe psychologist Lucas Freirean expert on happiness at work and author of the book playfulness – which deals with the subject -, explains that the adoption of the week with reduced hours has to be seen from different aspects, emphasizing that, for workers, the reduction can lead to a healthier relationship with work. “From an individual point of view, this journey helps people build a healthier relationship with work as we can explore other elements of life, such as social connection and self-care, but it all depends on what people are going to do with it. free time”, says Lucas.

The psychologist also says that it is important for employees to use the time gained by reducing working hours to work on points that improve the quality of life, and not to assume other professional responsibilities. “Many people work to have more free time, but the question is what to do with that free time. If it is not a time that people can nurture self-care, if it is a time to be used unproductively or even to compose their economy by adopting another type of work, this can be a point against the reduced workday. […] We have to think about the habits that people will adopt”, he says.

psychological impacts

For Freire, the adoption of a system with reduced working hours will reduce the impacts caused by stress. However, the psychologist says that all work causes stress, but that there are unnecessary efforts that can be reduced. “If we adopt a workday reduction system, we will have a reduction in the impacts of stress caused by work. An important thing is that every job will be stressful, but there are sufferings that don’t need to be there. It is the stress of effort that makes up the performance of activities. In theory, the reduced workday reduces stress loads and helps people recover internal resources to deal with tensions that the jobs carry themselves”, says Freire.

One of the companies that adopted the system was the communication agency shoot. In publications made on social networks, the group brings testimonials from employees reporting the experience and improvements felt after the implementation of the four-day work week. “It has been a very pleasant experience. Working just four days, I can dedicate myself more to my personal life and have a healthier rest routine. Also, I can enjoy my social life without guilt or fear of not being able to rest. It’s a process in which everyone wins, because it didn’t affect my productivity in any way,” said Fernanda, the company’s editor, in one of the publications.

Benefits for companies

For Lucas, by adopting the system, companies will stimulate employees’ creativity and capacity for innovation, which is beneficial for business. “Companies can gain a lot in diversity and innovation. Because we will have more people looking at the same problems. This has an incredible innovation gain, because no company will survive in a scenario of so many adversities and as complex as the one we live in if it does not nurture resilience and creativity in the environment”, said the psychologist. “In the first three months of the new work practice here at Shoot, we noticed that deliveries followed the same quality standard that we always had.ive. Not to mention that we were much happier with the results of this experience being so positive”, said the company in another publication on social networks.