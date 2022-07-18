Free on the market and without an agreement with Inter, Dybala can ‘raise’ the level of a great European club

Officially, Dybala has been free on the market since the end of last month, when his contract with Juventus expired. However, the Argentine was already seen as a ‘free pass’ since the beginning of this year, when he ended negotiations with Juve and did not renew his contract.

And, since then, it has been speculated on in several teams, with Inter Milan getting close to closing his contract. However, as noted by the journalist Fabrizio Romanodifferences in the final details of the contract ended up preventing the officialization of the agreement, with Dybala following free in the market.

Now, the athlete’s name has been aired in another great Italian team, Roma, which would have expressed interest in the player after a request from José Mourinho, who loves the striker’s football.

Napoli is also in contention for Dybala

However, according to the journalist Gianluca DiMarziogives Sky Sports, the team from the Italian capital is not alone in the dispute, as Napoli has also been making inquiries about the athlete, who until then, has an indefinite future. .