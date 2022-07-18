“Frozen Conflict”. Former NATO Commander Compares End of Ukraine Invasion to Korean War

The US admiral, who was NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander, says that the war between Russia and Ukraine will “freeze” in the next half year and predicts that a situation similar to the animosity between the two Koreas will continue. Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukraine’s presidential adviser, did not like the comparison and already commented on the interview.

James Stavridis, a US Navy veteran who was NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander for Europe, said in a radio interview this weekend that the war between Russia and Ukraine is expected to conclude in the next four to six months. and that the conflict will likely be “frozen”, ending up in a situation similar to the Korean war.

In an interview with businessman John Catsimatidis that was broadcast on WABC radio, and quoted by Business Insider, the admiral noted that Ukrainians were firmly resisting and that Putin’s plans had not been “particularly effective”.

“He gained a small portion of the territory over which the conflict began”Stavridis pointed out.

The US admiral also stated that he sees the conflict culminating in a situation similar to that of the two Koreas, explaining: “There is an armistice, a militarized zone between the two sides, constant animosity, a kind of frozen conflict. period of four to six months. Neither side can hold out much longer”, he underlined.

The conversation between the admiral and the businessman ended up being commented on by Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian president. On Twitter he wrote that Ukraine “is not a Korea” and that Russia is not Pyongyang. “Different context, different scales. Any ‘frozen conflict’ means war will return in a few years – well prepared and bloodier. The only way to end the war and restore security to Europe – to defeat the Russian Federation and free the territories”, defended Zelensky’s adviser in a post on Twitter.

🇺🇦 is not a Korea, 🇷🇺 is not the DPRK. Different context, different scales. Any “frozen conflict” means the war returning in a few years – well prepared and bloodier. The only way to put an end to the war and return security to Europe — to defeat RF and liberate the territories. pic.twitter.com/RZLDlh1gbI — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) July 18, 2022

The war between North and South Korea, remember, was fought between 1950 and 1953, during the Cold War, and never officially ended, despite having signed an armistice agreement. North Korea, then led by Kim Il-sung, tried to subject South Korea to its one-party socialist regime, with the support of the Soviet Union. US President Harry Truman then decided to declare war on North Korea on behalf of the United Nations and the country was razed by the Americans, although South Korea also suffered significant damage.

Last May, Stavridinis had already pointed out in an interview, also with Catsimatidis, regarding the invasion of Ukraine, that Russia was suffering an unprecedented number of casualties in the highest ranks, referring to the death of “a dozen , if not anymore”, Russian generals. The US admiral even drew attention to the fact that the US did not lose a single general in combat during the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.