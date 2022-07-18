Gaia probe finds two new planets that look like Jupiter through AI

The Gaia spacecraft – part of the mission of the same name and launched in 2013 by the European Space Agency (ESA) – has identified two new planets with features that resemble Jupiter, in a more remote part of the galaxy. The study was published in Astronomy & Astrophysics. According to research co-author and director of the School of Environmental and Earth Sciences, Shay Zucker, the discovery was made using Artificial Intelligence methods, which allowed greater precision during searches. The feat was confirmed by the Large Binocular Telescope in Arizona, United States.

The two planets are named Gaia-1b and Gaia-2b. They are called “hot Jupiters” since they are situated very close to their host stars. Despite having data in old studies, confirmation only came now, with the Gaia mission. The researchers also found that both stars take a period of four days to complete one revolution around their star. Much less than Mercury, the closest to the Sun in the Solar System, which needs 88 days for a full year.

The researchers’ expectation is that the Gaia spacecraft will be able to find new information about other worlds, even with no record of life on more planets. It is worth remembering that the initial intention of the mission was to work in stargazing. What is your assessment of the new planets found by the Gaia probe? Interact with us!

