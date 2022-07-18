‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke reveals parts of her brain were rendered useless after two aneurysms – Monet

+



Actress Emilia Clarke (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Emilia Clarke revealed that parts of her brain were rendered useless after she suffered two aneurysms. The former star of the series ‘Game of Thrones’ recalled her health problems in an interview granted to the program ‘Sunday Morning’, on the British TV channel BBC 1. The 35-year-old artist addressed the theme when celebrating the premiere of ‘The Seagull’, a play starring her in London.

Interpreter of the character Daenerys Targaryen throughout the eight seasons of ‘Game of Thrones’, Clarke suffered the first aneurysm in 2011, after the end of filming the first wave of episodes of the production. The second, twice the size of the first, took place in 2013.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones (Photo: Disclosure)

“You get a lot of perspective,” Clarke said when asked about her experiences with the two aneurysms. “My brain space is completely unused… There’s a lot missing in here and it always makes me laugh”.

She later said that she had to install titanium plates in her skull, but that none of this affected her professional life: “I can do a two-and-a-half-hour play every night without forgetting a single line. I’ve always had a good memory because that’s an actor’s main skill… So my memory is incredibly important and I keep testing it over and over again.”

Emilia Clarke (Photo: Reproduction/Personal Archive)

Clarke closed on the topic saying that she’s given up on worries about her brain: “It makes no sense to keep scanning my brain, worried about what’s going on there, since what I have today is great”.

In addition to her work on the London stages, Clarke is confirmed to be in ‘Secret Invasion’, a series in the Marvel Universe that also has actors Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn and actresses Cobie Smulders and Olivia Colman in its cast. The launch is scheduled for 2022.