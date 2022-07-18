GeForce RTX 4090 up to 66% faster than RTX 3090 Ti [RUMOR]

Results were taken from 3DMark Time Spy Extreme in Graphics and shared by leaker

Different unofficial information regarding the future RTX 40 series GPUs NVIDIA have emerged in recent times. The latest rumor was released this Monday (18) by Kopite7kimi – hardware industry leaker – who claims that the model GeForce RTX 4090 reached more than 19,000 points in the 3DMark Time Spy Extreme in Graphics, a kind of benchmark test.

Rumors point to NVIDIA RTX 4090 clocked even higher: from 2235 to 2520 MHz

Comparing with other models

The performance of RTX 4090 in this specific test is 66% faster than RTX 3090 Tithe current flagship of the brand, and even 82% faster than the RTX 3090another top-of-the-line model from NVIDIAaccording to the portal VideoCardz. It is important to point out, however, that this is a possible result of only one type of benchmark test, which serves as an indication of what the performance of the GeForce RTX 4090.

It is also worth noting that even a complete benchmark test is not synonymous with the real performance of a device, since in everyday use machines are subject to different tasks and functions.

Only when the model is available, however, will it be possible to know its real performance.

– Continues after advertising –







Video Card Guide 2022 – second half

We help you find the right card for your PC!



Likely release schedule

The latest information released by international portals indicates that the GeForce RTX 4090 should make its debut in the month of September this year, while other models in the 40 series could arrive in the following months.

But the plans of NVIDIA for your releases may be changing. This is due to the change in the market for GPUs, with the drop in cryptocurrencies, which extended the life of the 30 series a little further. Thus, future RTX 4080 and RTX 4070which were scheduled to be released in the third quarter of this year, may only be delayed to 2023.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: kopite7kimiVideoCardz