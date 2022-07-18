Girl who studies in a cardboard box wins a scholarship and her father a job

A happy ending for the little girl Maíra, who was caught studying under a cardboard box next to her father, who is a car washer. The scene moved so many people that, after the repercussion of the video, she won a scholarship and her father a job!

The case took place in Trujilo, Peru and the video that aroused the empathy and solidarity of so many people was recorded by a client.

Moved, he shared the story on social media and, in a few hours, the video went viral, creating a beautiful chain of good.

Father’s love

Maíra’s father works washing cars and this is how he manages to support himself at home.

He was the one who improvised the cardboard box for Maíra to study and be protected from the sun.

As he has no one to leave his daughter with, on the days when they don’t have classes, the little one needs to accompany him at work, as happened on the day of the video.

In the recording you can see his care for the girl and it touched the hearts of thousands of internet users.

transformed lives

With the beautiful chain of good that was formed with the power of the internet, Maíra and father had their lives transformed!

Fernando Calderón, representative of the Hermanos Blanco school, upon learning about the history of this family, gave incredible news: a full scholarship for the little one!

“I contacted the general manager to be able to approve a full scholarship for the girl here at the school, where she is totally exempt from tuition and fees,” he said.

More than that: school supplies and uniforms will also be paid for by the school. Amazing!

job for father

And this zealous father also won a featuring! The same school offered him a job to work as a doorman and, thus, be close to his daughter.

“We are also supporting Dad, he got a job here so he can take care of his daughter, be close to her, and he will be our school watchman,” he concluded.

How beautiful is this, people! Cheers to everyone who helped!

With information from Meganotícias