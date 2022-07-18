Gkay is featured at Schiaparelli with the same look used by Julia Fox | fashion & beauty

If you are not famous and you are not used to receiving clothes from luxury brands to wear and give close out there, it’s possible that you’ve at least taken a picture of your own lookinho in the mirror and tagged the brand’s @ in the hope of being noticed. Come on, right? Well that was it — given the proper proportions — what happened to Gkay! Don’t you understand?
The comedian and digital influencer wore an all denim look from the Italian luxury brand Schiaparelli to participate in Saia Justa and made a point of registering the look with a special photoshoot on Instagram. And of course you tagged Schiaparelli’s @, huh?
Gkay participates in ‘Saia Justa’ — Photo: Disclosure
But the luxury brand, which is the darling of celebrities like Adele, Beyoncé, Zendaya and many others, noticed our Brazilian and liked the photos so much that she reposted it on her official Instagram profile.
Gkay, of course, almost didn’t believe it! 😱
Gkay’s essay is posted on Schiaparelli’s official Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The look, by the way, is the same used by Julia Foxwho turns out to be Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend at Paris Fashion Week this January.
Gkay and Julia Fox with the same look: the set is by the Schiaparelli brand — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Guilherme Nabhan and Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Julia Fox wears a Schiaparelli look in Paris — Photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
But what is Schiaparelli?
THE Maison Schiaparelli is an Italian haute couture brand, created in 1927 by stylist Elsa Schiaparelli and which, since being bought by businessman Diego Della Valle, in 2007, began to expand its portfolio to other fashion categories, such as ready to wear (ready to wear, in literal translation).
The brand, which since 2019 has been led by creative director Daniel Roseberry, is famous for its eccentric style, the use of elements of Surrealism in its collections, sense of humor and fluidity between traditionally masculine and feminine characteristics.
In recent times, the influencer has been increasingly daring in looks. During Rafa Uccman’s party, she was dressed as Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace. In another recent shoot, she also rocked a black look and eccentric poses.
Gkay with a look and pose that became memes — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Guilherme Nabhan