GOT Star Emilia Clarke Says Part Of Her Brain Isn’t ‘Usable’ After Aneurysms

Actress and star of the series Game of Thrones (GOT), Emilia Clarke gave details about the sequels she faces after being victims of two brain aneurysms, which happened between 2011 and 2013 and said that there is a part of her brain that is ‘no longer usable’.

The statement was made by the actress in an interview with the program ‘Sunday Morning BBC’, where she also stated that she is happy that it did not affect her career.

“It was just the most excruciating pain, massive vomiting, trying to regain consciousness. I kept saying my lines from the show (‘Game of Thrones’) in my head. If you are vomiting and have a headache, this is not good for your brain. I was 22 (when I had my first aneurysm), but it was helpful to have ‘Game of Thrones’ sweep me up and give me that purpose.”

Also during the interview, the actress admitted that the aneurysms affect her permanently. “There is an amount of my brain that is no longer usable, and it is remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my completely normal life with absolutely no repercussions. I am in the very, very, very small minority of people who can survive this,” she said.

“It really lacks a bit (of the brain), which always makes me laugh! Because in cases of stroke, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it disappears. It kind of shows how little of our brains we actually use,” she declared.

At 35, Emilia Clarke owns the charity SameYou, which she founded in 2019, with the aim of helping people who have suffered brain injuries, just like her, in their own emotional and mental recovery.

In 2020, he received the American Brain Foundation’s Public Leadership in Neurology award for his efforts in neurorehabilitation awareness.