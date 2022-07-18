Groom signs agreement that forces him to eat 1 pizza a month and be healed

A couple has signed a contract demanding that the bride be “happy till death do us part” in Assam, India. According to the Indian website Indian Express, Shanti and Mintu accepted the unusual contractual terms, which involve the groom getting ripped, eating pizza once a month and more conservative details, such as the bride going to night parties only with her spouse.

In a video posted on Instagram, the couple signs the contract after the wedding ceremony. The post has already had more than two million views. The “document” states, among other things, that she must wear a saree daily – which is a piece of fabric measuring up to 8 meters in which the woman wraps her body.

In addition, the groom cannot complain about the food served at home and on Sundays he is obliged to prepare and serve breakfast for her. Other conditions include going to the gym every day, accompanying her to the mall every 15 days, and taking good pictures at every party.

The exaggerated size of the contract also drew attention, which, in order not to create doubts in the witnesses and not raise any possible revocation of the terms, was printed and signed as it was.

This attitude caught the attention of users in the post, while some were surprised, others were angry, according to Indian Express. “It’s not marriage, it’s contract,” said one person. Another user did not like the daily use of saree. “All conditions are ok. But wearing saree every day is too much.”